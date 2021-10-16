Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.08% of Balchem worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCPC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 12,980.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 11,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

In other news, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $1,388,850.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,641,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $150.97 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $97.32 and a twelve month high of $154.84. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.70 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $202.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Balchem

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.