Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Invests $3.37 Million in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,615 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PATH. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth approximately $806,729,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth approximately $409,526,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth approximately $411,517,000. Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth approximately $303,986,000. Finally, Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth approximately $286,733,000. 31.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PATH opened at $49.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.98. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.20 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Philippe Botteri sold 163,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $9,841,777.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ted Kummert sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $2,804,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 888,590 shares in the company, valued at $49,841,013.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 460,427 shares of company stock worth $27,289,358 over the last ninety days. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised shares of UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

