Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 19,880 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,880 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.08% of H&R Block worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 55,597 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in H&R Block by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 41,285 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 1,243.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 306,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in H&R Block by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H&R Block has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $845,041.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $386,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,465. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. H&R Block had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 970.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.41%.

H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

