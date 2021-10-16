Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 4,500 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,306 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

BNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.61.

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $64.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $68.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.54.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.7095 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

