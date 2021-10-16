Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,750 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 69,425 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1,320.7% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 314,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after buying an additional 292,763 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,361,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,122,000 after buying an additional 70,905 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,074,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,678,000 after buying an additional 44,190 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 338.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 510,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after buying an additional 393,944 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,809,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,524,000 after buying an additional 874,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens cut Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Odeon Capital Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.84.

RF stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.85. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

