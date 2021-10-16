Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 2,100 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in UDR were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of UDR during the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 36.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 102,266 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 37.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in UDR by 690.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in UDR in the first quarter worth about $255,000.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $3,342,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $8,819,950. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on UDR. BTIG Research raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.06.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $53.94 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $56.31. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,079.02, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.33.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

