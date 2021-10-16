Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) and Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Head-To-Head Comparison

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) and Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Entasis Therapeutics and Athenex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entasis Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Athenex 0 6 3 0 2.33

Entasis Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.73%. Athenex has a consensus price target of $9.71, suggesting a potential upside of 250.70%. Given Athenex’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Athenex is more favorable than Entasis Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Entasis Therapeutics and Athenex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entasis Therapeutics N/A -84.15% -71.90% Athenex -121.58% -84.67% -37.66%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Entasis Therapeutics and Athenex’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entasis Therapeutics $7.00 million 21.29 -$50.50 million ($2.10) -1.50 Athenex $144.39 million 2.10 -$146.18 million ($1.64) -1.69

Entasis Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Athenex. Athenex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Entasis Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.0% of Entasis Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of Athenex shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Entasis Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Athenex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Entasis Therapeutics has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Athenex has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Athenex beats Entasis Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin. The company was founded in May 2015 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs. The Global Supply Chain Platform segment provides supply of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) for clinical and commercial efforts. The Commercial Platform segment involves the sale and marketing of specialty drugs and market development of proprietary drugs. The company was founded by Lyn M. Dyster and David G. Hangauer in November 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

