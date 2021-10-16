Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 259.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,315 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Envista were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,897,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,705,000 after acquiring an additional 598,953 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 48.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,945,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,358,000 after acquiring an additional 966,446 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,482,000 after acquiring an additional 70,471 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 149.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,561,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,485,000 after acquiring an additional 936,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 38.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,252,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,116,000 after acquiring an additional 346,005 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:NVST opened at $38.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day moving average of $42.54. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $24.29 and a 52 week high of $46.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.75 million. Envista had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. As a group, analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

In related news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $190,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,688 shares of company stock valued at $631,333 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

