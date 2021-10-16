Enzyme Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13.99 Million (MLN)

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Enzyme coin can currently be bought for about $134.15 or 0.00220145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Enzyme has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Enzyme has a total market capitalization of $240.50 million and approximately $13.99 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00045639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.71 or 0.00206301 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.47 or 0.00092673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Enzyme Profile

Enzyme (MLN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol . The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme

