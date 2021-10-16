Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 23,223 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 202.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,223 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,219.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total value of $2,962,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $296.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $78.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $297.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.75. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $310.43.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.89.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

