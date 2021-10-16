Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $15.87 Million Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,543 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.06% of Generac worth $15,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNRC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 66.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in Generac during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 41.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,082,000 after purchasing an additional 334,177 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Generac by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 627,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,573,000 after purchasing an additional 52,961 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Generac during the first quarter worth about $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.41.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $451.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $426.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $384.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.02 and a fifty-two week high of $466.92. The firm has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

