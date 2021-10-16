Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,832 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.14% of Encompass Health worth $10,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 366,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,563,000 after purchasing an additional 15,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter worth $241,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.70.

EHC stock opened at $67.62 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $60.51 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.64 and a 200 day moving average of $77.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

