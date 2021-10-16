Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Analysts expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.76. Equity Residential posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Equity Residential.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQR shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.31.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $84.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.67 and a 200-day moving average of $79.32. The stock has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $86.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equity Residential (EQR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.