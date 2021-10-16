Ergo Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.04 Million (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $10.49 or 0.00017178 BTC on popular exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $335.91 million and approximately $5.04 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ergo has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,083.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,852.15 or 0.06306344 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.06 or 0.00306236 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $629.78 or 0.01031009 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00089128 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $268.94 or 0.00440288 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.00 or 0.00314316 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.45 or 0.00282313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004742 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.