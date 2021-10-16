ESBC (ESBC) Price Up 7.6% This Week

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. ESBC has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and $81,932.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ESBC coin can now be bought for about $0.0493 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ESBC has traded up 7.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 50.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 85.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 62.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC (CRYPTO:ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 30,821,195 coins and its circulating supply is 30,541,861 coins. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

