Essentia (ESS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $273,509.00

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Essentia coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Essentia has a total market capitalization of $2.88 million and approximately $273,509.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Essentia has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00044762 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.84 or 0.00204845 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00092720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

About Essentia

ESS is a coin. It was first traded on June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 coins. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official website is essentia.one . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Essentia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

