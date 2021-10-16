Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion and approximately $858.36 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $54.33 or 0.00089620 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,812.58 or 0.06289488 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 98.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,251,777 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can't shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic. “

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

