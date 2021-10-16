Ethverse (ETHV) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3,916.00

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Ethverse has a market cap of $896,150.86 and $3,916.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethverse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethverse has traded 35.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $292.54 or 0.00481773 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000162 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000071 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001093 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $583.88 or 0.00961568 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ethverse Profile

ETHV is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 36,973,073 coins and its circulating supply is 7,882,899 coins. Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse . The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

