Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.50.

A number of research firms have commented on EEFT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

EEFT opened at $135.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.43 and a beta of 1.62. Euronet Worldwide has a twelve month low of $86.42 and a twelve month high of $167.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $714.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.12 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

