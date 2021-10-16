EventChain Market Cap Reaches $625,616.05 (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 16th. Over the last seven days, EventChain has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. EventChain has a market capitalization of $625,616.05 and $32,367.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EventChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EventChain alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00044609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.24 or 0.00204647 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00092666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

EventChain Coin Profile

EventChain is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io . The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EventChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EventChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.