Everest Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $288,657.00 (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Everest coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000564 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Everest has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. Everest has a market cap of $40.17 million and $288,657.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00068886 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00075477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.76 or 0.00109290 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,983.07 or 0.99835196 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,822.59 or 0.06257953 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00026969 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Everest

Everest’s genesis date was December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

