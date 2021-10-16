Everipedia (IQ) Reaches One Day Volume of $21.96 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. In the last week, Everipedia has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. One Everipedia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $196.69 million and $21.96 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Everipedia alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00069457 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00075431 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.72 or 0.00109318 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,107.16 or 1.00119812 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,854.32 or 0.06315028 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00025459 BTC.

Everipedia Coin Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,446,413 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.