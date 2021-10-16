EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVGO. Cowen began coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Get EVgo alerts:

NYSE EVGO opened at $7.80 on Friday. EVgo has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a current ratio of 42.77 and a quick ratio of 42.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVGO. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in EVgo during the second quarter worth approximately $12,091,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in EVgo during the third quarter worth approximately $451,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in EVgo during the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. purchased a new position in EVgo during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.