EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $30.79. EVI Industries shares last traded at $29.56, with a volume of 11,420 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.94 million, a P/E ratio of 295.60 and a beta of 0.86.
EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. EVI Industries had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $64.55 million for the quarter.
EVI Industries Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)
EVI Industries, Inc operates as a value-added distributor, and provides advisory and technical services. The company provides its customers with planning, designing, and consulting services related to their commercial laundry operations; and also sells and leases its customers commercial laundry equipment, specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.
