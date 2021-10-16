EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $30.79. EVI Industries shares last traded at $29.56, with a volume of 11,420 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.94 million, a P/E ratio of 295.60 and a beta of 0.86.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. EVI Industries had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $64.55 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in EVI Industries by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,038 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in EVI Industries by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in EVI Industries by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in EVI Industries by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in EVI Industries by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

EVI Industries Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

EVI Industries, Inc operates as a value-added distributor, and provides advisory and technical services. The company provides its customers with planning, designing, and consulting services related to their commercial laundry operations; and also sells and leases its customers commercial laundry equipment, specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

