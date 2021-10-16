EvidenZ (BCDT) Trading 7.4% Lower This Week

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. In the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EvidenZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EvidenZ has a total market capitalization of $5.58 million and approximately $37,235.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00045256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.47 or 0.00205361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.72 or 0.00093722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

EvidenZ Coin Profile

BCDT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,272,923 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . The official website for EvidenZ is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

EvidenZ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvidenZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvidenZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

