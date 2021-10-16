ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Hits $0.13

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $745,256.98 and $19,530.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00012243 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001218 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000467 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 262.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000085 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004426 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

