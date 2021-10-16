Exosis Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Exosis has a market capitalization of $52,343.76 and approximately $118.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Exosis has traded up 55.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,958.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,831.65 or 0.06285683 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $186.07 or 0.00305234 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $628.18 or 0.01030505 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00089544 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $266.04 or 0.00436427 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.14 or 0.00308633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.50 or 0.00281335 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004756 BTC.

About Exosis

Exosis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Exosis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

