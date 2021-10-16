Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.77 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) will announce sales of $2.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.02 billion and the lowest is $2.60 billion. Expedia Group reported sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 84.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full year sales of $8.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.17 billion to $8.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.31 billion to $12.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 22.92%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Gordon Haskett cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.62.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $171.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.75. The firm has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.71. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $89.95 and a 1 year high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $7,507,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $36,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,989 shares of company stock valued at $17,984,086 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

