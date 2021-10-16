Faceter Tops One Day Volume of $432.00 (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 16th. Faceter has a total market cap of $3.35 million and $432.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Faceter has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. One Faceter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00044769 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.85 or 0.00206168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00092894 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Faceter Coin Profile

Faceter is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter . The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

