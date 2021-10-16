Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Fair Isaac worth $14,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at $307,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 6.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at $8,032,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,398,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at $317,000. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on FICO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.29.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $409.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.22. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $380.00 and a 52 week high of $553.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $435.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $483.93.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $338.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.68 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. Analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total value of $7,502,366.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

