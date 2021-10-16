Falconswap Market Cap Reaches $2.01 Million (FSW)

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. Falconswap has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $67,931.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Falconswap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0537 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Falconswap has traded up 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00045613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.57 or 0.00205420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.82 or 0.00093832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Falconswap (CRYPTO:FSW) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Falconswap’s official website is falconswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falconswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Falconswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Falconswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

