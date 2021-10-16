FansTime Achieves Market Cap of $741,439.15 (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $741,439.15 and $190,757.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FansTime coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00044762 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.84 or 0.00204845 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00092720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

FansTime Coin Profile

FansTime (FTI) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

