Fear NFTs (FEAR) Price Down 5.6% Over Last Week

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fear NFTs has a total market cap of $8.31 million and $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00068292 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.46 or 0.00074884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.13 or 0.00108934 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,970.28 or 1.00428118 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,794.52 or 0.06250200 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00027023 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Fear NFTs

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Fear NFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear NFTs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fear NFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

