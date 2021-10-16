FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, an increase of 63.8% from the September 15th total of 3,150,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of FDX opened at $229.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. FedEx has a 1 year low of $216.34 and a 1 year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. FedEx’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.13.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

