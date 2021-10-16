Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $43.22

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.22 and traded as high as $43.24. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF shares last traded at $42.91, with a volume of 162,496 shares.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $313,000. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 38,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $117,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 107.9% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 90,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 47,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 82,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter.

