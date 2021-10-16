Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.39.

FRRPF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$55.00 to C$64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

OTCMKTS FRRPF opened at $8.55 on Friday. Fiera Capital has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $9.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.52.

Fiera Capital Corp. engages in the provision of traditional and alternative investment solutions, including depth and expertise in asset allocation. It offers investment advisory and related services to institutional investors, private wealth clients, and retail investors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, and Europe and Other.

