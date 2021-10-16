Financial Contrast: Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) vs. Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH)

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) and Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Harbor Custom Development has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beazer Homes USA has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Harbor Custom Development and Beazer Homes USA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harbor Custom Development 0 0 0 0 N/A Beazer Homes USA 0 0 2 0 3.00

Beazer Homes USA has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.98%. Given Beazer Homes USA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Beazer Homes USA is more favorable than Harbor Custom Development.

Profitability

This table compares Harbor Custom Development and Beazer Homes USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harbor Custom Development -4.68% -14.91% -4.62% Beazer Homes USA 4.35% 16.02% 4.93%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Harbor Custom Development and Beazer Homes USA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harbor Custom Development $50.40 million 0.59 -$3.53 million N/A N/A Beazer Homes USA $2.13 billion 0.26 $52.23 million $1.89 9.38

Beazer Homes USA has higher revenue and earnings than Harbor Custom Development.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.0% of Harbor Custom Development shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of Beazer Homes USA shares are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of Harbor Custom Development shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Beazer Homes USA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Beazer Homes USA beats Harbor Custom Development on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Harbor Custom Development Company Profile

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects. The company was formerly known as Harbor Custom Homes, Inc. and changed its name to Harbor Custom Development, Inc. in August 2019. Harbor Custom Development, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Gig Harbor, Washington.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia. The Southeast segment includes Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

