Financial Review: Legato Merger (NASDAQ:LEGO) vs. Ternium (NYSE:TX)

Legato Merger (NASDAQ:LEGO) and Ternium (NYSE:TX) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.5% of Legato Merger shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.7% of Ternium shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Ternium shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Legato Merger and Ternium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legato Merger N/A N/A N/A Ternium 19.94% 24.50% 16.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Legato Merger and Ternium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legato Merger 0 0 0 0 N/A Ternium 0 3 6 0 2.67

Ternium has a consensus target price of $49.44, suggesting a potential upside of 10.74%. Given Ternium’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ternium is more favorable than Legato Merger.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Legato Merger and Ternium’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legato Merger N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ternium $8.74 billion 1.02 $778.47 million $3.02 14.78

Ternium has higher revenue and earnings than Legato Merger.

Summary

Ternium beats Legato Merger on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Legato Merger

Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Ternium

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products. The Mining segment sells iron ore as concentrates and pellets. The company was founded in September 1961 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

