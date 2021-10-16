Financial Survey: 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) and Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) and 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Orrstown Financial Services has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, 1st Source has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Orrstown Financial Services and 1st Source’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orrstown Financial Services $127.94 million 2.10 $26.46 million $2.52 9.48 1st Source $366.92 million 3.27 $81.44 million $3.17 15.16

1st Source has higher revenue and earnings than Orrstown Financial Services. Orrstown Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 1st Source, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Orrstown Financial Services and 1st Source’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orrstown Financial Services 26.90% 14.14% 1.24% 1st Source 29.10% 11.25% 1.41%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.4% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of 1st Source shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of 1st Source shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Orrstown Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. 1st Source pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Orrstown Financial Services pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. 1st Source pays out 39.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Orrstown Financial Services has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and 1st Source has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Orrstown Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Orrstown Financial Services and 1st Source, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orrstown Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A 1st Source 0 0 1 0 3.00

1st Source has a consensus target price of $44.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.43%. Given 1st Source’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 1st Source is more favorable than Orrstown Financial Services.

Summary

1st Source beats Orrstown Financial Services on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing. It also provides trust, investment, agency and custodial services for individual, corporate and not-for-profit clients. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in South Bend, IN.

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.