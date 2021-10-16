FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the September 15th total of 61,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

FTEV stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,918. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.69. FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the second quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the second quarter worth approximately $482,000. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

