FIO Protocol (FIO) Trading 3% Higher Over Last Week

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $69.55 million and $5.83 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000317 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000162 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001271 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000625 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 786,573,489 coins and its circulating supply is 359,771,308 coins. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

