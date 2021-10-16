Firo (FIRO) Price Down 3.8% Over Last Week

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Firo has a market capitalization of $92.44 million and $3.36 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Firo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.45 or 0.00012204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Firo has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00014539 BTC.

Tracer DAO (TCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000592 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002254 BTC.

GINCOIN (Global Interest Rate) (GIN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000111 BTC.

GINcoin (GIN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,416,580 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official website is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Firo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

