First Foundation Advisors Acquires 14,491 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,491 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 837.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,967,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,038,000 after acquiring an additional 9,797,852 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.7% during the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,530,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,303 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,746,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924,646 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,169,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,155,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220,692 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $76.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,075,727 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.63.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.