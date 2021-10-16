First Foundation Advisors Boosts Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $270,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALNY. UBS Group raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.31.

ALNY traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $208.56. 404,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,743. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.29 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. The business had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.67) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total value of $6,788,324.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,694,076.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $1,889,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,043 shares of company stock worth $19,237,561. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

