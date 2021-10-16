First Foundation Advisors Buys 4,745 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $899,097,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,760,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141,561 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703,848 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 803.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,091,000 after buying an additional 3,824,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,777,000 after buying an additional 3,710,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.59. 16,092,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,163,193. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.13, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.