First Foundation Advisors Buys 75,265 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 118.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,265 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors owned about 0.39% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GEM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $219,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $37.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,625. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.46. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.79 and a one year high of $42.31.

