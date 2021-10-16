First Foundation Advisors Decreases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 6,224 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NZS Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $9,359,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 50.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,612,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after buying an additional 339,745 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 61.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,857,000 after buying an additional 11,299 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $7,747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $24.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $843.03. 18,824,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,205,334. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $746.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $687.44. The stock has a market cap of $834.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 439.08, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $379.11 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total value of $946,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,698 shares of company stock worth $61,747,994 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $620.22.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

