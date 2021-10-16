First Foundation Advisors Decreases Stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 82,951 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 412.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

BHK stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.84. 131,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,424. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $17.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average of $16.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

