First Foundation Advisors Decreases Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,733 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,692,000 after buying an additional 4,414,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,510 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,349 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,725,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,246,000 after purchasing an additional 112,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,215,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,088,000 after purchasing an additional 507,071 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,644,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,721,909. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.54 and its 200-day moving average is $115.17. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

