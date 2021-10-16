First Foundation Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,879 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 995.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,596,000 after acquiring an additional 688,458 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,463,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,264,000 after acquiring an additional 17,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,624,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $106.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,065,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,439,978. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.58. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.46 and a 52-week high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

